Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Pre-marital sex is normal, but be cautious’

After age 18, it is healthy to explore one’s sexuality, provided it is consensual and not a mere ‘body count’. A Gen Z term for the number of people one has slept with, ‘body count’ is a disturbing trend.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 22:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 22:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruSexMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us