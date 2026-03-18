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Pre-monsoon showers across Karnataka; hailstorm in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, heavy rainfall was accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, later topped with hailstorm, in Sanjayanagar, Yelahanka and Devanahalli.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRainfall

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