<p>Bengaluru: Many parts of Karnataka received first spell of pre-monsoon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rainfall">rainfall</a> on Tuesday, bringing down summer heat.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, heavy rainfall was accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, later topped with hailstorm, in Sanjayanagar, Yelahanka and Devanahalli.</p>.<p>There was moderate to heavy rainfall in Konanakunte, Kanakapura Road, RR Nagar, Banashankari 6th Stage, Sampigehalli, Kathriguppe, Horamavu and parts of CBD. </p>.Karnataka: Unusual hailstorm turns Machapur in Dharwad into 'mini Kashmir'.<p>N Puviarasan, head of meteorological centre at India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, confirmed hailstorm occurred for a short duration.</p>.<p>The rain had an immediate effect on maximum temperature, which fell by 1.3°C to 32.3°C in Bengaluru city and by 1.2°C to 32°C at HAL airport. </p>.<p>GBA's disaster management team has asked people to contact helpline 1533 or Whatsapp 94806 85700.</p>.<p>For Mar 18, IMD has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershowers at one or two places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Davangere, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.</p>