Pre-monsoon showers expose civic gaps as agencies step up preparedness measures

<p>Bengaluru: The pre-monsoon showers have exposed gaps in the city's preparedness, with flooding reported at several locations after recent rain spells.</p>.<p>The five city corporations have now stepped up monsoon preparedness measures, issuing deadlines and launching works to ensure the city is ready before heavy rains intensify.</p>.<p>From desilting drains and completing roadworks to forming inter-departmental coordination teams, a range of measures have been put in place, officials said.</p>.<p>The pre-monsoon showers also exposed how dried leaves and mud had clogged roadside drains, triggering flooding in some areas.</p>.<p>"All the corporations have been asked to clean and desilt the drains. I have directed officials to ensure that the dry leaves are removed from the gratings, and mud on the roadside is also removed,” GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>All city corporation commissioners have also directed officials to identify vulnerable points and take corrective measures immediately.</p>.Bengaluru corporations swing into action as pre-monsoon rain picks up.<p>Permanent control rooms have been established under each city corporation, while temporary control rooms are being set up at the sub-divisional level.</p>.<p>Each division has a dedicated team to attend to rain-related complaints. The teams have been equipped with pumps and other machinery to respond to emergencies, officials said.</p>.<p>Many city roads remain dug up, which could create major problems for commuters during the rainy season. Corporations have, therefore, been asked to prioritise roadworks and complete them at the earliest.</p>.<p>Corporations have also formed inter-departmental teams to ensure coordination with the BWSSB, Bescom, and fire and emergency services.</p>.<p>Some corporations have also started communication channels with residents' welfare associations to gather information about local complaints and issues.</p>