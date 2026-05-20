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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pre-monsoon showers expose civic gaps as agencies step up preparedness measures

The pre-monsoon showers also exposed how dried leaves and mud had clogged roadside drains, triggering flooding in some areas.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruFloodRainfallpre-monsoon

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