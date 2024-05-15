Pre-monsoon showers result in sewage entering Bengaluru lakes

Bengaluru: With just a few days of pre-monsoon showers, the lakes in the city are seeing a huge inflow of sewage. Regular visitors to the lake and volunteers opined that there is an immediate need to arrest the entry of sewage into the Storm Water Drains (SWD) since it could harm the aquatic life and the quality of water in the lakes.

Sheelavanthakere Lake in Mahadevapura and Seegehalli Lake in KR Puram are a few of the lakes that received sewage with the first few rains the city received last week.

“The sewage enters through the rajakaluves and we have been pointing this out. With just the pre-monsoon showers, Seegehalli started receiving sewage. There is no coordination between the BBMP SWD department and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Though there are diversion channels in few lakes, sewage entry continues if there are heavy rains,” said Balaji Raghotham Bali, a lake activist involved in voluntary work at close to 16 lakes around KR Puram.