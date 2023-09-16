Preamble reading, street plays in Bengaluru to highlight democratic values

As part of the International Democracy Day, Tamate Karnataka and Bahutva Karnataka jointly organised a public reading of the Preamble of the Constitution at Town Hall on Friday.
Public readings were also conducted at various locations across the city, including the Halasuru and Jayanagar metro stations, Fraser Town, Bakshi Garden, and Constitution Circle in Yeshwantpur.
Besides reciting the Preamble and taking the pledge, citizens performed a street play addressing honour killings and sang songs emphasising fraternity and the importance of upholding constitutional values.
Activists called upon the government to implement a comprehensive programme similar to the one in Kerala, aimed at promoting constitutional literacy throughout the state and ensuring the enforcement of its values.
Civic activist and advocate Vinay Sreenivasa said, “Our other demand is for the government to convene a special session to address the issues faced by the Dalit community and take bold steps to achieve social and economic equality.”
The groups urged the government to revoke anti-farmer laws such as the Land Reforms Act and the Cattle Slaughter Prohibition Act, as well as to rectify anti-constitutional decisions made by the previous government, such as the hijab controversy.