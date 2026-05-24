Bengaluru: Pregnant woman alleges secret recording in hospital restroom

<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old pregnant woman has filed a complaint with Varthur police, alleging that a male staff member at a private hospital secretly filmed women inside a restroom using his mobile phone.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Chikkabelandur, stated that she visited the hospital in Mullur on Sarjapur Road on Thursday afternoon. While she was inside the restroom, she noticed a male staff member behaving suspiciously. He was allegedly filming inside using his mobile phone. When she confronted him, he escaped.</p>.<p>She immediately informed the hospital administration staff, who kept the employee away from her and showed his phone only after around 15 minutes.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman alleges being filmed while bathing, files complaint over fears of online leak.<p>Upon checking the phone, obscene photographs and videos of a few women, along with locked folders, were found on the device. She panicked, fearing that he might have recorded her too. The incident caused her severe mental stress, fear and humiliation, following which she decided to file a case, police said.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, police have seized the suspect’s mobile phone and are waiting for the FSL report to take action against him.</p>