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Bengaluru: Pregnant woman alleges secret recording in hospital restroom

Based on the complaint, police have seized the suspect’s mobile phone and are waiting for the FSL report to take action against him.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrime

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