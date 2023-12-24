Pregnant woman in Bengaluru dies after inhaling gas from geyser

The long inhalation of carbon monoxide causes neurological collapse potentially leading to the loss of life. The deceased has been identified as Ramya, who was six months pregnant. Her four-year-old son has been placed in ICU. The condition was critical, said a police officer. According to police sources, the deceased and her four-year-old son were taking a bath together on Saturday afternoon. They reportedly inhaled leaked gas from the geyser for a very long time which led to the unfortunate event.