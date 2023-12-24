Pregnant woman in Bengaluru dies after inhaling gas from geyser

Bengaluru: A prolonged inhaling of carbon monoxide leaked from a gas geyser inside the bathroom allegedly took the life of a pregnant woman on Saturday in Ashwathanagar of northern Bengaluru.
The long inhalation of carbon monoxide causes neurological collapse potentially leading to the loss of life. The deceased has been identified as Ramya, who was six months pregnant. Her four-year-old son has been placed in ICU. The condition was critical, said a police officer. According to police sources, the deceased and her four-year-old son were taking a bath together on Saturday afternoon. They reportedly inhaled leaked gas from the geyser for a very long time which led to the unfortunate event.
The family rushed them to the hospital while the kid was taken into the ICU. Doctors pronounced the woman dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Sadashivanagar police station.