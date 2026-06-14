Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Premarital genetic screening gains traction among Bengaluru couples

In Bengaluru’s fertility clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres, doctors say more young couples are voluntarily opting for carrier screening before marriage
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 22:19 IST
Bengaluru newshealthSpecialsmarriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us