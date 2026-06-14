Premarital genetic screening gains traction among Bengaluru couples

<p>When Vijay* and Anjali* decided to get married, an article about genetic counselling and inherited diseases changed their wedding plans. Instead of focusing on horoscopes and venues, they booked appointments with a genetic counsellor. Though they were not related to each other, they discovered they were silent carriers of genetic mutations, meaning there was a 25 per cent chance that a child they intended to have could inherit a genetic disorder.</p>.<p>Stories like theirs are becoming increasingly common in urban India, where premarital genetic counselling is slowly but steadily entering mainstream conversations around marriage and parenthood. In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s fertility clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres, doctors say more young couples are voluntarily opting for carrier screening before marriage, or at least before pregnancy, to assess the likelihood of passing on inherited diseases.</p>.<p><strong>Personal dilemmas</strong></p>.<p>For some, the decision to undergo genetic testing stems from family history. For others, it is driven by delayed parenthood, rising awareness of preventive healthcare, or anxiety about the unknown. But alongside the science lie deeply personal dilemmas, especially in a society where arranged marriages remain common. How much should partners disclose? Can test results influence marriage or parenthood decisions? Should genetic compatibility become the next form of matchmaking?</p>.From 5.2 to 1.9: India's fertility rate sees historic decline. Why it's a big deal.<p>As genetic counselling moves towards mainstream healthcare, it is raising uncomfortable social questions. In counselling rooms across the city, doctors say conversations that begin with science often end in emotion, bringing fear, guilt, stigma, anxiety and uncertainty about relationships. Other couples, however, view it as a responsible step towards informed parenthood and an opportunity to make better decisions.</p>.<p>A positive carrier result does not mean a person is ill, nor does it guarantee that a child will inherit a disease. Yet experts say many couples struggle to understand probabilities, inheritance patterns and the emotional implications of screening outcomes.</p>.<p><strong>What do doctors say about premarital screening?</strong></p>.<p>Explaining what premarital screening medically entails, Dr Anitha BR, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Scientific Director-IVF, said, “It is a set of medical tests carried out by couples before a wedding to identify any genetic or physiological problems that may exist in them, as well as the potential risks to children they may conceive in the future. Premarital genetic testing is carried out to identify certain genetic disorders such as hemoglobinopathies, including thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia, as well as conditions such as cystic fibrosis and spinal muscular atrophy.”</p>.<p>Dr Anitha suggested that, regardless of whether a couple has a known family history of genetic disorders, genetic testing can be useful because many people are silent carriers of inherited conditions. She added that premarital screening may also include testing for infections such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Human Papillomavirus (HPV).</p>.<p><strong>Unique risk for Indians</strong></p>.<p>Dr Mallikarjun R Patil, Consultant, Medical Genetics and Personalised Medicine, pointed to one of the risk factors in the Indian population.</p>.Between secrecy and celebration: Bengaluru's queer community on marriage.<p>“There is a degree of consanguinity here. Marriages within blood relations, for example, between cousins, first cousins, second cousins or even maternal uncles, are quite common, especially in South India. Due to this, there can be a higher chance of rare autosomal recessive genetic disorders occurring within family lines, so the overall risk goes up.”</p>.<p>Everyone carries altered or faulty genes, usually without knowing it. Most of the time, this does not matter because they also carry a normal copy of the same gene. However, when relatives marry and both carry the same faulty gene, their child may inherit two faulty copies, increasing the chances of a genetic disorder.</p>.<p><strong>History of premarital testing</strong></p>.<p>While premarital genetic testing is gaining popularity among urban Indians in 2026, it has a long history of reducing the number of affected births in several populations.</p>.<p>Cyprus: One of the best-known success stories in thalassemia prevention comes from Cyprus. The government, public health institutions and religious bodies made premarital screening and counselling mandatory in the 1970s, dramatically reducing the births of children with severe thalassemia.</p>.<p>Iran: A nationwide premarital thalassemia screening programme launched in the 1990s substantially reduced the number of affected births through carrier identification, counselling and prenatal diagnosis.</p>.<p>Ashkenazi Jewish communities: Community-based carrier screening programmes significantly reduced the incidence of Tay-Sachs disease over several decades through early carrier detection and counselling.</p>.Indian scientists identify genetic markers to predict immunotherapy response in oral cancer patients.<p>Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, as well as Italy and Greece, have also introduced compulsory premarital screening programmes to reduce cases of sickle cell disease and thalassemia.</p>.<p><strong>Emotional coping</strong></p>.<p>When doctors return with positive results, which can be emotionally devastating, Dr Priya Kadam, Director, Reproductive Genomics, at a well-known genome laboratory, explained what happens inside a counselling room.</p>.<p>“Even though carrier status does not affect a person’s own health, learning about it can trigger feelings of guilt, shame, fear and anxiety about future children or the impact on the extended family. However, when couples understand how the situation can be managed, they tend to cope with the results much better.</p>.<p>“The couple need to know that one or both partners may be carriers, there may be unexpected findings, or they may discover carrier status for a common disorder. Once expectations are set, there is generally better acceptance of the results because different outcomes can be managed with an appropriate plan. They need to understand the different types of tests available and receive psychological support throughout the process.”</p>.<p>Understanding the process and what the results mean helps couples align decisions with their cultural, social and personal beliefs, and make informed choices about testing, further investigations and how they may approach caring for a child born with a disorder, she added.</p>.<p>Highlighting a gap in the genetic counselling ecosystem, Dr Priya Kadam said, “India has a large population, but the number of trained genetic counsellors is still limited, so there is a long way to go in this area. Adequate genetic counselling may involve a 45-60 minute session per couple to address their specific concerns and questions.</p>.<p>“In some places, counselling is quite adequate, while in others, more comprehensive counselling is needed to help couples fully understand and make the best use of these tests.”</p>.<p><strong>Way ahead</strong></p>.<p>While navigating the anxiety of a positive result, couples must also find answers to difficult questions about their future. If they decide to continue and have a child, can they do so without passing on a genetic disorder? Dr Priya Ranganath, a reproductive geneticist, explained: “If the couple are consanguineous, there is a very high probability of them having a child with a serious genetic disorder because they may carry a common gene between them. An expanded carrier screening is conducted, and we identify which genes they are both carriers for. “Once we identify the gene of interest, there are two or three options. The first is natural conception. Around 12 weeks into the pregnancy, we can take a sample of the baby’s DNA and check whether both faulty copies of the gene have been inherited. If the faulty copies from the father and the mother come together, they can cause disease. If there is only one faulty copy, as in the parents, or no faulty copy at all, then the baby is not affected.</p>.<p>“There is always a 25% chance that the baby will be affected and a 75% chance that the baby will be unaffected. If the baby falls within that 25% risk category, then there is a risk of a serious genetic disorder, and we can offer the option of termination of pregnancy. This process is called prenatal diagnosis.”</p>.<p>Another option is In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), in which embryos can be tested before implantation to determine whether they carry the faulty gene. This process is known as Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic Disorders (PGT-M), allowing only unaffected embryos to be transferred, she added.</p>.<p><strong>Test results versus marriage</strong></p>.<p>Speaking about the implications of testing on marriage itself, Dr Priya Kadam said:</p>.<p>“Marriage is a very personal decision and also depends on the individuals, their families and their choices. Screening should help inform couples and support decision-making, but it should not dictate whether they marry. Awareness is extremely important. Two carriers of the same severe condition can absolutely marry and build a healthy family with proper reproductive planning.”</p>.<p>“Counselling is very important and should always be non-directive. Couples should be given the facts, they should understand the risks involved and have a plan in place so that when they decide to start a family, they can undergo appropriate testing to help avoid the disorder,” she added.</p>.<p><strong>A couple who tested positive</strong></p>.<p>In the course of reporting, I found Rohan* and Ananya*, a couple who underwent genetic testing before marriage. The couple had been in a relationship for six years before deciding to marry.</p>.<p>Before the wedding, they underwent genetic testing and discovered that Rohan was a silent carrier of the thalassemia trait. While he was asymptomatic, he could still pass the condition on to any children they intended to have. Ananya said, “The results were quite shocking. We went ahead and got married because we had been in love for so long. It is not something you let go of.” But they made a difficult decision: not to have children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“While I have wanted children all my life, I do not want a small child to suffer because of something we, as parents, passed on. That feeling would be heartbreaking. So we decided against having children, and we are content with the decision we made,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Some names have been changed to protect identity.</span></p>