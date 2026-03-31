<p>Eduverse, a premier education and career guidance expo, is back this April. The annual event organised by the Deccan Herald and Prajavani, will be held at Gayatri Grand, Palace Grounds (gate no 4) in the city on April 4 and April 5. Prestigious universities and colleges will be part of the expo. Entry is free for students.</p>.<p>Here are the well-known institutions that will be part of the expo and what they offer for students.</p>.<p>1 - Amity University offers 50 programmes across disciplines including Management, Engineering, Biotechnology, Law, Applied Sciences, Liberal Arts, Psychology, Fashion, English Literature and Mass Communication. A key highlight of the university is its emphasis on interdisciplinary research and innovation. Its industry-integrated curriculum ensures that students are equipped with practical knowledge and skills relevant to the corporate sector.</p>.<p>2 - Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is a progressive, innovative place of learning and research. The university has been at the forefront of multidisciplinary research and education, fostering an environment of research excellence and creativity. The university’s four schools – School of Engineering; School of Natural Science; School of Management and Entrepreneurship; School of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Academy of Continuing Education – are a dynamic learning hub. </p>.<p>3 - CMR University, Bengaluru, is a NAAC ‘A’ accredited university which reflects a consistent standard of quality across curriculum, infrastructure, research and student support. At the centre of its academic foundation are 3 defining pillars: Preparing for success, contributing to society and Knowing self and community. The university has come up with a structure that helps students work through real-world challenges using structured methods such as empathising, defining, ideating, prototyping and testing, gaining practical exposure beyond just theoretical familiarity.</p>.<p>4 - Presidency University, Bengaluru, a NAAC graded university and ranked in the NIRF band (Management and Engineering), THE, the university has made a niche for itself in the world of higher education. Knowledge creation and adding value to the workforce demands has been the focus at the university. It offers a wide portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes through its Schools of Engineering, Management, Law, Information Sciences, Commerce & Economics, Liberal <br>Arts, Design, Media Studies and Allied Health Care. </p>.<p>5 - Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT), unlike other institutions which rely on legacy programmes, has expanded into emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security and Blockchain. These are not treated as add-on courses, but are embedded into the academic structure with a clear emphasis on application, live projects and exposure to industry-relevant tools. Industry engagement is another area where CIT is attempting to differentiate itself. Collaborations with companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Synopsys, EOS and Wipro are supported by industry-sponsored laboratories and innovation centres within the campus. </p>.<p>6 - Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is a deemed-to-be university and a distinguished institution of eminence. Renowned for its academic excellence, cutting-edge infrastructure and impactful research contributions, MAHE has earned widespread recognition both in India and globally. MAHE Bengaluru, an off-campus of MAHE, is set on a sprawling, modern campus and delivers interdisciplinary education across fields such as technology, design, management, law, commerce, liberal arts, humanities and social sciences. These programmes are crafted to prepare students for dynamic careers that transcend traditional boundaries.</p>.'Didn't you say I love you?' Bengaluru college professor booked for harassing students.<p>7 - REVA University, which offers a number of programmes for students, will conduct REVA RISE, the flagship scholarship aptitude test between April and June. It evaluates students on logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and subject-specific understanding. Outstanding performers can receive significant tuition fee waivers — ranging from 20% to 50%, with up to 100% scholarship support for exceptional achievers from rural government PU colleges. The university has also started a new initiative, ‘Education on Wheels’ to bridge the gap between technology and underprivileged students in rural areas. </p>.<p>8 - KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), a deemed-to-be university, continues to push boundaries in education, healthcare and research under the visionary leadership of Dr Prabhakar Kore. KAHER offers over 153 programmes across disciplines including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, ayurveda, homoeopathy, public health, hotel management, psychology, music and performing arts. The university awards certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship and doctoral degrees, all approved by national bodies like NMC, DCI, PCI, INC and NCISM. KAHER is NAAC A+ accredited and holds UGC category-A status.</p>.<p>Apart from these, Eduverse will host a number of other institutions at the expo which will be open between 9 am and 6 pm. Students can visit the stalls of these and many more institutions to get a better understanding of their offerings and for a one-on-one counselling session with professors or administrators of these reputed <br>institutions.</p>.<p>Students can also get expert guidance and attempt mock CET and NEET exams.</p>.<p>Scan the QR code to register for the mock CET and NEET exam. Stand a chance to win prizes. The event is supported by Ad6. </p>