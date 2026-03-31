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Premier institutions to be part of Eduverse on April 4 and 5 in Bengaluru

Prestigious universities and colleges will be part of the expo. Entry is free for students.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruEduVerse

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