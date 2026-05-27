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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Prestige Group completes construction of flyover near Bellandur Lake

The flyover, expected to ease travel between Outer Ring Road and Old Airport Road, is likely to be opened to the public shortly.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 21:37 IST
India NewsBengaluruBellandur LakeFlyover

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