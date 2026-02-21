<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited </a>(BMRCL) signed an agreement with Prestige Beta Projects Pvt Ltd of the Prestige Group, on Friday, granting naming rights for Bellandur Metro Station on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/outer-ring-road">Outer Ring Road</a> (ORR) Phase-2A corridor.</p><p>Under the 30-year agreement, the station will be renamed ‘Prestige Bellandur Metro Station’ from the date of commercial operations. The deal is valued at Rs 80 crore, with an additional Rs 10 crore payable if Prestige opts to build an exclusive pedestrian skywalk connecting the station to its property, taking the total potential value to Rs 90 crore.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train on February 22.<p>As part of the arrangement, Prestige will undertake approved enhancement works within the station and coordinate its upkeep in compliance with BMRCL’s safety and design norms. The agreement also includes limited interior advertising rights of up to 1,000 sq ft and 3,000 sq ft of commercial space.</p><p>The partnership strengthens non-fare revenue streams while retaining full public ownership and operational control of the station, BMRCL said in a statement. Bellandur is expected to serve a large commuter base in the city’s IT corridor.</p>