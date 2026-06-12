Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Prestige group to invest Rs 1,800 crore in Bengaluru Airport City

The project is expected to become operational by 2031. Construction is set to commence by early 2027.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 23:05 IST
Business NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsPrestige

Follow us on :

Follow Us