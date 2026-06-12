Prestige group to invest Rs 1,800 crore in Bengaluru Airport City

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prestige">Prestige</a> Group and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Airport City Limited (BACL) on Thursday unveiled plans for a 1.5 million sqft mixed use development within the Bengaluru Airport City precincts.</p>.<p>The development, planned on a 14.2-acre parcel near Kempegowda International Airport, will entail investment of around Rs 1,800 crore. The project is expected to become operational by 2031. Construction is set to commence by early 2027. </p>.<p>Anchored by a convention and exhibition centre, the mixed use development will include luxury hotels, office space, retail and food outlets, as well as a performing arts space, with a proposed seating capacity of 2,500. </p>.KIA's green blueprint: Transforming Bengaluru airport into a global sustainability leader.<p>Designed by global architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the development is set to draw inspiration from Bengaluru’s dual identity as a garden city and a centre for technology and innovation.</p>.<p>Sustainability considerations have been integrated into the design through a large architectural canopy that will support solar power generation, rainwater harvesting and noise mitigation, the KPF team said. The canopy is also intended to improve thermal comfort across outdoor public spaces.</p>.<p>The hospitality component is expected to feature the Marriott Marquis and St Regis brands, subject to approvals, shared Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group. </p>.<p>“It would have been wonderful to do even residential as a mixed-use. But the concession agreement of the airport authority doesn’t allow it and also because it’s on leased land. So, any residential development that is happening should be outside this. Prestige has done a lot of residential work in the northern part of the city. It’s a continuous process,” he said.</p>.<p>The project forms part of the larger Airport City initiative being developed by BACL on land adjoining the airport. </p>.<p>About 110 acres out of the 450-acre Airport City have already been developed or are under development, said Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).</p>.<p>Conceived as a economic hub, the Airport City is expected to house commercial offices, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, among other projects.</p>.<p>Marar said the airport ecosystem has the potential to accommodate 15-18 million square feet of office space and between 4,500 and 5,200 hotel rooms over the long term.</p>