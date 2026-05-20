<p>Benagaluru: The proposed Bidadi township project has triggered an uptick in the real estate market with local brokers and residents saying that enquiries for land prices near Bidadi, Hosuru and Byramangala have increased sharply ever since discussions around the township gathered pace. </p>.<p>Sites that were once sold for Rs 2,000 per square feet are now quoting upwards of Rs 5,000, they say.</p>.<p>What’s more, farmers in Byramangala - whose land is not notified for the township - said they have got offers from potential buyers to give up their land for a price of up to Rs 5 crore per acre. </p>.Rs 18k-cr Bidadi township moves ahead as Karnataka Cabinet clears acquisition of 7,400 acres .<p>“As many as 586 acres of land in Bidadi were sold just a month before the government published preliminary notification for the proposed Bidadi township,” a source privy to information related to property transactions said.</p>.<p>“This was done in anticipation of rapid appreciation in land value as no transactions can take place after notification comes into force,” he said. </p>.<p>Other than the township, there is speculation that Bengaluru’s second international airport will come up in south Bengaluru.</p>.<p>What’s more, the region - comprising of agricultural land - borders two industrial areas (Harohalli and Bidadi). </p>