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Prices soar amid Bidadi township buzz as buyers made the most of pre-notification time

Sites that were once sold for Rs 2,000 per square feet are now quoting upwards of Rs 5,000, they say.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:57 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBidadiprices

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