Pricey paws: Pet parents express concern over apartment’s hefty registration fee

The email sent out by the apartment showed specific timings that pets were allowed in common areas and a Rs 100 per day penalty if pet owners failed to register by November 15. “Apartments should not become places of cruelty for animals. Discussions should be held with the community of pet parents before arriving at any conclusion such as a penalty amount. Regardless, levying a fee is simply wrong,” said Ravi Narayanan, animal rights activist, who also recalled an instance where an apartment complex had put up mesh covers which led to the deaths of many birds that were trapped.