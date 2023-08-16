Pride & pageantry mark Independence Day fete in Bengaluru

The Manekshaw Parade Ground transformed into a carnival of sorts on Tuesday as people scurried in to witness the I-Day parade. Colourful props, people dressed in traditional attire and excited chatter best describes the mood at the celebrations. By 8.30 am, the seats lining the grounds were almost full. Even as the instructions and the minute-to-minute schedule were being read out, people continued to file in and find space wherever possible after clearing strict multi-level security measures at the gates.
The sombre crowd that stood in patriotic pride and respect – through the chief minister’s arrival, flag hoisting and national anthem – erupted in cheers, witnessing the disciplined marching by uniformed platoons and colourful performances thereafter.
The motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps drew the loudest cheers from the enthusiastic crowd, besides tent-pegging performance. Army personnel from MEG and Centre performed thrilling moves of ‘kalaripayattu,’ while the marching battalions of the armed forces, KSRP, police, CRPF, Home Guards and BSF put up their best show.
Hundreds of schoolchildren from across the state performed and showcased its history through music and dance performances.
M S Hiremath, an advocate from Badami in Bagalkot district, had travelled the distance with his wife and son to witness something he had seen only on TV. “The bike ride was superb. The TV can never capture how exciting it was. The energy of the people, it was amazing,” said Vidya, his wife.
Akhileshwari and Pankaja, two Ayurveda medicine interns in the city hailing from Chhattisgarh and Chitradurga respectively, couldn’t hide their excitement.“Even though we were a little late, we caught the motorcycle stunts just in time,” the former said.
Ex-hawaldar Ashok Kumar, who served in the Army’s Parachute Regiment, was elated. "I’ve been coming here for the past decade. I’m very happy and proud to see this today, because I served for 20 years in the army,” he said.