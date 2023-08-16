Pride & pageantry mark Independence Day fete in Bengaluru

The Manekshaw Parade Ground transformed into a carnival of sorts on Tuesday as people scurried in to witness the I-Day parade. Colourful props, people dressed in traditional attire and excited chatter best describes the mood at the celebrations. By 8.30 am, the seats lining the grounds were almost full. Even as the instructions and the minute-to-minute schedule were being read out, people continued to file in and find space wherever possible after clearing strict multi-level security measures at the gates.