Priest, aide held for temple thefts in Bengaluru; police solve 13 cases with the arrest

<p>Bengaluru: The Banashankari police have arrested a priest and his accomplice for temple thefts across the city, cracking 13 cases and recovering valuables worth Rs 14 lakh.</p>.<p>The suspects, 51-year-old priest Praveen Bhat with 10 theft cases against him, and 31-year-old Santosh P with two prior cases, were arrested on the night of September 3 near Gottigere. The police also seized a two-wheeler from them.</p>.<p>The investigation began after the president of the Siddi Mahaganapati Temple in Banashankari filed a complaint on September 3, stating that an unknown person, posing as a priest, had stolen a silver umbrella and lamp pillars from the sanctum.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the duo confessed to the Banashankari theft and admitted to similar crimes elsewhere in the city, saying they wanted to fund a lavish lifestyle.</p>.Two inspectors, three police staff suspended in Bengaluru corruption case .<p>The police have linked them to temple break-ins in Banashankari, Jayanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Girinagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Subramanyanagar, Talaghattapura, Kadugondanahalli, Sampigehalli, Kengeri, and Yelahanka.</p>.<p>They specifically targeted gold and silver ornaments adorning deities and cash from temple donation boxes (hundis).</p>.<p>Between September 3 and 12, the police recovered 5 kg of silver articles, 67 grams of gold ornaments, 1,426 grams of brass items, and 353 grams of copper articles.</p>.<p>With the arrests, the police said they have solved 13 cases of temple theft reported across the city.</p>