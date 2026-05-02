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Prison radicalisation case: NIA court sentences terror suspect to 7 years of imprisonment

The convict was found guilty of conspiring with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to carry out terror activities.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 17:13 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNIALashkar-e-Taiba

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