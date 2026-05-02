Prison radicalisation case: NIA court sentences terror suspect to 7 years of imprisonment

<p>Bengaluru: A special court for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/nia-court-in-kochi-denies-bail-to-accused-in-pfi-anti-national-activities-case-3988305"> National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) cases has convicted and sentenced a man in prison radicalisation case linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror organisation. The court ordered seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to Vikram alias Chota Usman (accused number 9 in the case).</p><p>The prosecution case was that Vikram Kumar had come into contact with other accused in the case Junaid Ahmed through Usman Shariff in a murder case in 2017. He was radicalised, converted to Islam and recruited to the terror module by Tadiyandavida Naseer alias T Naseer, prime accused in the case, at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. </p><p>After his release from the prison, Vikram was in regular contact with T Naseer and other co-accused through encrypted communication platforms.</p><p>He was handed funds by another co-accused Junaid Ahmed and in May 2023, as instructed by Junaid, Vikram visited Ambala in Haryana and collected a dead drop parcel, containing hand grenades and walkie-talkies and brought it to Bengaluru. He had stayed in the house of Syed Suhail Khan (accused number 3) and handed over the hand grenades and walkie-talkies to Abdul Basheer, father of Junaid Ahmed and Zahid Tabrez. </p>.B'luru prison radicalisation: NIA court sentences 7 in case linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba.<p>The hand grenades were meant to be used as part of the larger conspiracy to release T Naseer enroute to the court and for further activities of LeT.</p><p>On April 21, the special court had sentenced T Naseer, Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha alias Mudassir, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani and Salman Khan to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in this case. </p><p>T Naseer, a life convict in the LeT recruitment case and an under-trial prisoner in Bengaluru serial blasts case, used to select gullible other under-trial prisoners and would get them transferred to his barrack in the prison. He would radicalize, convert, in case they belonged to another religion and recruit them for terror activities of the LeT. The NIA chargesheet stated that Naseer radicalised and recruited eight prisoners while they were lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru from 2017 onwards.</p>