Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Prisoner out on parole held for posing as cop in Bengaluru robbery

Real-estate businessman Hombalayya H, 53, and his wife were at their home on Magadi Road on February 16 when someone rang the bell. Checking the CCTV camera, they saw a man in a police uniform.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 21:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us