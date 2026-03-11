<p>Bengaluru: Three men, posing as police personnel, entered a real estate businessman’s house in southwestern Bengaluru, tied him up along with his wife, and robbed them of jewellery, cash and other valuables.</p>.<p>Real-estate businessman Hombalayya H, 53, and his wife were at their home on Magadi Road on February 16 when someone rang the bell. Checking the CCTV camera, they saw a man in a police uniform.</p>.<p>Believing him to be a police officer, Hombalayya opened the main door remotely.</p>.<p>The person introduced himself as a sub-inspector from the Yelahanka police station and said he needed to check the house's CCTV footage for a criminal investigation.</p>.Bengaluru: Fake policemen gag couple, flee with Rs 20 lakh, gold in broad daylight.<p>When Hombalayya said he did not know how to operate the CCTV monitor, the uniformed person claimed he also did not know and called another person to assist, as per the FIR.</p>.<p>When the second person arrived and pretended to operate the CCTV monitor, the uniformed person locked the house door, threatened Hombalayya with a knife, tied him up and his wife, and threatened to kill them.</p>.<p>The two men then robbed 677 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 20 lakh in cash and two mobile phones from the bedroom cupboard before fleeing, police said.</p>.<p>Following a complaint from Hombalayya, Byadarahalli police launched an investigation and arrested three men: Nagendra K, 36, from Hassan, and Sheikh Ahmed, 31, and Babajaan, 27, both from Shivamogga. The third suspect waited outside for his accomplices to finish the job.</p>.<p>Police said Ahmed has 20 criminal cases, and Babajaan has one.</p>.<p>A probe revealed that Nagendra plotted the whole operation.</p>.<p>Lodged in Belagavi's Hindalga Jail, Nagendra was released on parole. Facing 16 cases, including two murders, he subsequently returned to jail after the robbery.</p>.<p>However, police arrested him for questioning in the crime on February 20.</p>.<p>"During sustained interrogation, Nagendra confessed to committing the offence with two accomplices and provided information about them. He also disclosed that some of the robbed gold ornaments were kept with a friend in Shivamogga and in his residence in RR Nagar,” the police said.</p>.<p>Police have recovered 429 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 10 lakh in cash.</p>