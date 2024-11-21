Private cars used for commercial inter-city rides to lose RC for 3-4 months

<p>Bengaluru: Private cars used for commercial purposes, such as inter-city rides arranged through unauthorised aggregator apps, will lose their registration certificates for three to four months, the Transport Department has warned. </p>.<p>On Wednesday, the department announced that it had recently conducted an inspection and impounded seven private (white-board) cars being used for inter-city rides through unauthorised aggregator apps. It added that there were also complaints from the public. </p>.<p>According to the department, owners of private cars (those with white boards) must not use or lend their vehicles for commercial purposes via unauthorised aggregator apps. If violations are found during inspections, the vehicles will be impounded and their registration certificates will be suspended for three to four months under 53(1)(b)(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it added. </p>.<p>AM Yogeesh, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, told <em>DH</em> that some software professionals working from home had lent their private cars for long-distance commercial rides through WhatsApp groups. </p>.<p>"Many individuals even approached us for permission to lend their private cars for commercial purposes. There was some confusion regarding the guidelines, so we decided to clarify the rules and issue this warning," he explained. </p>.<p>Yogeesh clarified that the impounded cars were neither linked to ride-hailing firms OLA and Uber nor were they used for carpooling services within the city. </p>.<p>"These vehicles were primarily used for trips to other towns, and in some cases, to other states as well," he added. </p>.<p>Yogeesh further said that the action would target only car owners and not app authorities. </p>