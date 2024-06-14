Private firm gets BBMP contract to transport waste from 15 wards

Bengaluru: The BBMP has awarded a contract to a private agency to transport up to 500 tonnes of waste from 15 wards to a processing plant on the city's outskirts.

The decision has drawn criticism from the BBMP's garbage contractors' association, which noted that the civic body selected the agency without floating tenders. The work order is valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore per month.

In an order issued on May 31, Basavaraj Kabade, Chief General Manager of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, approved MSGP Infratech Pvt Ltd to collect waste from 15 wards under the BBMP's East and Yelahanka zones.