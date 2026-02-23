<p>All private agencies involved in cleaning manholes and sewage treatment plants (STPs) must mandatorily register with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).</p>.<p>The BWSSB has set a March 7 deadline for all such operators to complete their registration with the board.</p>.Cheesecake Factory Bakery makes India debut, launches first store in Bengaluru.<p>In a statement, the BWSSB also said that Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and residents of private layouts must engage only registered agencies for cleaning private manholes and STPs. “In case of any accidents during such cleaning, the RWAs will be held responsible,” the board stated.</p>