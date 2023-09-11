Private transport strike in Bengaluru: Take these alternative routes

Ahead of the call for an all-day bandh by the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Monday, the traffic police have issued an advisory, listing alternative routes that vehicle users can take.
Police have advised the public to avoid GT Road, KG Road, Seshadri Road, and the roads around Freedom Park and the Kempegowda Bus Station.
Vehicles coming to Khoday's Circle from RR Junction must go through Krishna Flour Mills to reach Malleswaram. Vehicles on their way to GT Road from Goods Shed Road must go via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Okalipuram and Sujatha Theatre.
Those coming from Anand Rao Circle should move towards Old JDS Office Road and reach Seshadripuram Road, while those coming from Mysuru Bank Circle must proceed towards Palace Road and the Maharani College underpass to continue to Basaveshwara Circle.