Private transporters observe bandh in Bengaluru, security beefed up

Security has been beefed up across the city in view of a day-long 'bandh' called by the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Monday to press for their various demands with the police warning strict action against those indulging in any kind of mischief. Owing to the bandh, lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses will stay off the roads, officials of the Federation said.