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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Priyank Kharge hits back at 'serial misinformation MP' Tejasvi Surya over claims of Congress event chaos delaying NEET candidates in Bengaluru

After MP said aspirants missed exam because of chaos caused by Congress programme, Home Minister provides attendance data and calls the claim 'manufactured outrage'.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka PoliticsNEETTejasvi SuryaPriyank Kharge

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