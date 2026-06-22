Priyank Kharge hits back at 'serial misinformation MP' Tejasvi Surya over claims of Congress event chaos delaying NEET candidates in Bengaluru

<p>A war of words broke out between BJP MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> and Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> after the former targeted the ruling Congress for organising a rally in Bengaluru on the day of NEET re-exam, which allegedly caused inconvenience to students from reaching exam centres on time due to “massive traffic disruptions”.</p><p>Surya accused the Congress of "insensitivity", claiming the party convention at Palace Grounds caused severe traffic gridlocks that prevented students from reaching their examination centres on time.</p><p>Hitting back, Home Minister Priyank Kharge released attendance data to dismiss Surya's claims as "half-truths and manufactured outrage."</p>.<p>Dismissing the allegations, Kharge termed Surya a "serial misinformation MP" and shared official data from the Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College (RC College) center — <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/neet-ug-2026-re-test-students-miss-exam-in-bengaluru-amid-congress-event-traffic-snarls-4047579">where three candidates were not allowed to write the test </a>— to prove that traffic was not the reason candidates missed the exam.</p><p>According to the Minister, out of the 720 students allotted to the RC College center, 142 were absent. Only three students missed the examination after arriving late, each due to isolated issues, he said.</p><p>"One student, travelling from Magadi, could not get a bus on time and reached late. Another candidate arrived with an old hall ticket belonging to the exam conducted on May 3, and, therefore, was not permitted. Only one candidate travelling from the RT Nagar side missed the exam, and the exact reason is still being ascertained," Kharge detailed, adding that the Bengaluru Traffic Police had issued public notifications and traffic advisories well in advance.</p>.'A fresh chance, a fresh start': NTA says NEET-UG retest conducted successfully for over 20 lakh aspirants.<p>The dispute broke out following a Congress convention organised at the Palace Grounds to mark <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-targets-next-ls-polls-banks-on-shivakumar-hariprasad-combine-4047521">B K Hariprasad taking charge as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee</a> president, drawing heavy vehicular movement on surrounding roads. Concurrently, thousands of candidates in the city were scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG re-test.</p><p>Taking to X, Surya criticised the Congress leadership. "The Congress party could have chosen any other day for its rally at Palace Grounds. Instead, it chose the very day thousands of students are appearing for NEET," Surya said.</p>.<p>He alleged that many students were delayed and reached the centres in panic, forcing them to plead with authorities to be let inside. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Surya said, "Concern for students cannot be a slogan in Delhi and an inconvenience in Bengaluru."</p><p>In response, Kharge questioned Surya’s silence on the larger NEET (UG) exam paper-leak crisis that forced over 22 lakh students into distress.</p><p>"The BJP MP was conveniently silent when his own incompetent government allowed more than 22 lakh students to suffer due to NEET mismanagement, paper leaks and chaos, with over 10 students reportedly dying by suicide," Kharge said.</p><p>He argued that if a student missing exam must be blamed on the Congress rally, then by the same logic, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> "must be held directly responsible for the paper leaks, student distress and deaths and must be thrown out of office."</p><p>Taking a dig at Surya over a past controversial incident, Kharge added, "Unfortunately for the empty trunk MP, there are no emergency exits here for him to open and escape through after making a baseless allegation."</p>