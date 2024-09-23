Pro-Kannada activist files petition against woman's video

"If all Northies leave Bengaluru, your city will become empty. All your PGs will become empty, you will no longer earn the money you earn, all the clubs in Koramangala will become empty... think and speak, if your wish comes true, the city will lose its shine," she said in the video that has since been taken down from her account.

The video drew flak from netizens, with many asking her to leave the city.

On Monday, Rajanna filed a petition with the Koramangala police, claiming she had made inflammatory and inciteful statements that demanded action. He also went with a group of people to ffreedom app, which was found to be her workplace. A letter from the office showed that Sugandh had been "relieved from the services of the company" on May 31, 2024.