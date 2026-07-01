Pro-Kannada outfit pulls down 'illegal' Hindi board at Bengaluru's BEL Circle    

<p>Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Tuesday removed a Hindi signboard installed at BEL Circle, alleging that it had been put up illegally and amounted to Hindi imposition on Karnataka.</p>.<p>The organisation said the signboard, located on a public road near the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) campus, had been installed without authorisation.</p>.<p>KRV members dismantled the signboard during the protest and said they would continue to oppose what they described as attempts to promote Hindi in the state.</p>.<p>KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda said the organisation would not allow Hindi imposition on Karnataka and would resist any such move, irrespective of the manner in which it was introduced.</p>.<p>KRV argued that generations of Kannadigas had contributed to the growth of BEL and questioned the rationale behind displaying a Hindi signboard on a public road outside the institution rather than within its premises.</p>.<p>It also cited other central public sector undertakings in Bengaluru, including BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ITI Limited, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and HMT Limited, saying these institutions had played a significant role in shaping Bengaluru as an industrial hub.</p>.<p>KRV alleged that the promotion of Hindi in such establishments formed part of a larger pattern that it would oppose.</p>