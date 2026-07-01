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Pro-Kannada outfit pulls down 'illegal' Hindi board at Bengaluru's BEL Circle    

The organisation said the signboard, located on a public road near the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) campus, had been installed without authorisation.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKannada

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