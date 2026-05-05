<p>Bengaluru: HAL police have launched an investigation after an unmanned aerial vehicle was seen flying over the ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) campus, a designated no-drone zone, on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to a police complaint, a sub-inspector from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spotted the drone flying around 80-100 feet above the campus for about 10-12 seconds before it disappeared at around 8.16 am.</p>.Israeli drone drops grenade on rescuers trying to retrieve wounded journalist in southern Lebanon: Report.<p>The ISITE campus is a highly sensitive area and has been officially classified as a restricted no-drone zone. Any unauthorised aerial activity in such zones poses a serious threat to security and safety, the complaint added.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against unknown persons for operating the drone in the prohibited area without permission. Though no clues have emerged yet, efforts are under way to trace the suspect, police said.</p>