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Probe launched after drone spotted over ISRO's ISITE campus in Bengaluru

The ISITE campus is a highly sensitive area and has been officially classified as a restricted no-drone zone.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruISROdroneKarntaka News

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