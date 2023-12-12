Probe launched after fraudulent appointment letter surfaces from CM Siddaramaiah’s office

Bengaluru: The Vidhana Soudha police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a fraudulent letter signed by an individual claiming to be from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office.
The letter, signed by one Rajendra, sought the “temporary appointment” of a person named Ankith C to the Public Works Department (PWD).
The chief minister’s private secretary, Dr Venkateshaiah, lodged a complaint on December 2, stating that the letter dated September 18 ordering the appointment of Ankith to the PWD as ordered by the chief minister, was indeed "fake".
“There is no one named Rajendra in the private secretary's office,” the complainant alleged. “The letter has been forged, and the name of the CMO and the personal secretary has been misused.”
The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Well-placed sources said Rajendra and Ankith are the suspects in question, and investigations are on.