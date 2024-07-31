Produce specimen consensual agreement with college associations, Karnataka High Court tells govt

The petitioner, Bengaluru-based advocate Ajoy Kumar Patil, argued that the consensual agreement is entered into under Section 4 (A) of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006. He stated that under this provision, 5% of management quota seats are fixed by arriving at a consensual agreement with the association of unaided professional institutions. This results in a total of 20% of seats being filled by the management, ignoring merit.