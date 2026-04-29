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Project uses snail mail to forge links

As many as 15 women artists have come together to exchange art and ideas
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:52 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolife

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