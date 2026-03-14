<p>Bengaluru: Close to 17 property owners cleared pending tax dues amounting to Rs 27.58 lakh just before the Bengaluru South City Corporation began auctioning their properties for non-payment of taxes.</p>.<p>On Friday, the corporation conducted an auction of 50 properties within its jurisdiction that had failed to pay property tax despite multiple notices and proclamation letters.</p>.<p>While 17 property owners cleared their dues ahead of the auction, 33 properties still remain in default. However, due to a lack of bidder response, none of the properties could be auctioned. The corporation has decided to conduct another auction soon.</p>.Bengaluru: E-khata to be cleared in five days or approved automatically.<p>Meanwhile, under the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, 81 properties were listed for auction on Friday. However, there were no bidders for any of these properties either. The corporation has now decided to conduct a fresh auction.</p>