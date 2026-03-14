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Property auction in Bengaluru draws poor response from bidders

On Friday, the corporation conducted an auction of 50 properties within its jurisdiction that had failed to pay property tax despite multiple notices and proclamation letters.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:15 IST
Bengaluru newsauction

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