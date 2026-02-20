Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Property crimes rise due to surge in vehicle thefts in Bengaluru

Police data show cases rose to 6,165 in 2023, dipped to 5,575 in 2024, and climbed again in 2025.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 19:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 19:08 IST
India NewsBengalurutheftbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us