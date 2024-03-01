Property tax, ads, FAR to make Palike richer

Bengaluru: The BBMP is likely to be richer in the financial year, thanks to the slew of reforms it has initiated in the revenue division. Reforms such as a guidance value-based property tax system and new licenses to install advertisement hoardings are expected to significantly increase the annual revenue to Rs 4,300 crore. Additionally, the premium floor area ratio (FAR), approved by the government, is set to provide a new revenue stream for the BBMP, with an anticipated income of Rs 1,000 crore.