Bengaluru: Property tax collection breaches record Rs 3,500-cr mark

Bengaluru: The BBMP has made efforts to recover pending taxes by collecting Rs 558 crore additionally last month compared to January 2023.
The civic body had issued notices to tax defaulters to collect long-pending tax money. Data revealed that it collected Rs 3,479 crore from property tax and other sources, while revenue collection stood at Rs 2,920 crore last year.
Indeed, the BBMP's revenue had doubled in the last seven years. In 2016-17, the civic body generated Rs 1,763 crore from property tax. The BBMP's revenue department officials were confident that the tax collection would touch Rs 4,000 crore.
Though the additional revenue has come mostly from tax defaulters, complaints have risen that the amount also includes penalty and interest levied after modifications to the self-assessment scheme (SAS).
Last week, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government would make amendments to the law so that small defaulters will not be troubled.