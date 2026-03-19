<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)</a> has identified 1,013 defaulters with property tax dues amounting to Rs 530 crore. The properties have been classified as habitual offenders.</p>.<p>GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said all five municipal corporations are monitoring property tax arrears and pending revision cases as the financial year draws to a close.</p>.Bengaluru owners seek relief on Rs 70L property tax arrears .<p>"The joint commissioners of the respective municipal corporations have been instructed to collect the arrears at the earliest," he said. </p><p>He added that a list of 50 major arrears and an equal number of revision cases in the respective municipal corporations have been uploaded on the GBA website at https://gba.karnataka.gov.in.</p>.<p>The press notes urged property owners with pending arrears to clear dues immediately and avoid further legal action.</p>