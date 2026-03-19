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Property tax dues pile up to Rs 530 crore across 1,013 Bengaluru sites

GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said all five municipal corporations are monitoring property tax arrears and pending revision cases as the financial year draws to a close.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsproperty tax

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