Property tax from Mahadevapura zone breaches Rs 1,000-cr mark

Bengaluru: For the first time, collection of property tax from the Mahadevapura zone – which is home to many startups and multinational firms – breached the Rs 1,000-crore mark, helping the BBMP to secure a revenue windfall of Rs 3,900 crore in 2023-24. While the civic body’s revenue wing has fared better, citizen groups want the other sections of the BBMP to also perform well by providing better civic amenities.