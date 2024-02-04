Property tax: Private schools write to Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Alleging harassment by the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the private school managements’ association has written to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking his intervention.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said that the BBMP officials were harassing the schools, demanding them to pay 100% property tax.

“Though the circular issued by BBMP for the payment of 100% property tax, was withdrawn, giving concession for schools, the officials at the local level are still demanding and harassing the school managements,” reads the letter. The letter says that schools would be forced to approach court if the issue was not resolved.