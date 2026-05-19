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Propsed stadium in Anekal will harm Bannerghatta eco sensitive zone: Karnataka Rashtra Samithi

Karnataka Housing Board's proposal to build the stadium in about 75 acres of land at Anekal at an estimated cost of more than Rs 900 crore has been been questioned.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBannerghatta National ParkKarnataka Rashtra SamithiEco Sensitive ZoneAnekalBannerghattastadiumKarnataka Housing Board

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