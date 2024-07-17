Protest after farmer denied entry to Bengaluru's GT World Mall

“The security told us that they couldn’t allow it because my father was wearing a panche,” the farmer’s son Nagaraj told the media. "We were told to wear trousers and gain entry."

The incident has led to an outrage, with pro-Kannada and pro-farmer outfits demanding action.

Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar demanded an apology from the mall management and threatened massive protests in a video message shared with mediapersons on Thursday.

In February 2024, a farmer was denied entry to the Namma Metro over his clothing, which the security staff claimed was "inappropriate".