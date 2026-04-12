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Protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against transgender law changes

Under the 2019 Act, individuals could self-identify their gender; however, the 2026 Amendment mandates a recommendation from a medical board led by a Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 21:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFreedom Park

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