<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of activists, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and civil society groups gathered at Freedom Park on Saturday to protest against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026. The demonstration, organised by the National Network for Gender and Sexual Minorities Alliance (NNGSM) and the Coalition for Sex Workers and Sexual Minorities Rights (SMR), called for the immediate repeal of the amendments, which they claim systematically dismantle the hard-won legal recognition of transgender and non-binary persons.</p>.<p>Under the 2019 Act, individuals could self-identify their gender; however, the 2026 Amendment mandates a recommendation from a medical board led by a Chief Medical Officer (CMO).</p>.<p>“The state is effectively reclaiming ownership over our bodies,” said Mallu Kumbara, one of the protest organisers. “By narrowing the definition of ‘transgender’ to only specific socio-cultural identities and intersex variations, the law excludes trans men and thousands of non-binary individuals.”</p>.Bengaluru Protest: Amendment Bill dilutes rights of transgender, gender-diverse communities.<p>According to 2011 Census data, India has roughly 4.87 lakh individuals identified as the ‘third gender’, though community leaders argue the actual number is significantly higher. Activists noted that as of early 2026, only about 35,000 individuals have successfully obtained identity cards — a process they fear will now become even more gatekept.</p>.<p>The protesters also highlighted the surveillance aspect of the new law, which requires medical institutions to report gender-affirming surgeries to government authorities. This, they argue, is a direct violation of the right to privacy upheld by the Supreme Court in the Puttaswamy judgment.</p>.<p>The Act also introduces severe penalties for compelling or alluring individuals to present as transgender. Activists fear these provisions, intended to curb forced conversions, will instead be weaponised against found families and NGOs providing support to runaway queer youth.</p>.<p>“We are not asking for charity; we are asking for the Constitution to be applied to us as it is to any other citizen,” said Vaishali Vasudevan, a community representative.</p>