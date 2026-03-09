<p>Bengaluru: On International Women’s Day, citizens gathered at Freedom Park to demand stronger procedural safeguards for women who seek help from the police and legal system after experiencing harassment, abuse, stalking, domestic violence, and other crimes.</p>.<p>The protest was organised by Abbakka Brigade, the women’s wing of the human rights NGO Broseph Foundation.</p>.<p>Demonstrators voiced concerns about the procedural hurdles women often face when navigating the justice system.</p>.Bengaluru: ASHA workers protest new rules, seek higher honorarium.<p>Women at the protest highlighted how survivors are frequently subjected to distressing experiences throughout the legal process, including the exposure of personal information, pressure to settle cases informally, and procedural practices that only exacerbate the psychological trauma of victims instead of supporting them through their journey to justice.</p>.<p>Protesters presented a memorandum addressed to Home Minister G Parameshwara, urging the Home Department to issue a statewide circular introducing protective measures for women complainants across all police stations.</p>.<p>Dushyant Dubey of Broseph Foundation urged the Home Department to take immediate action and issue the circular.</p>.<p><span class="bold">The memorandum called for several key actions:</span></p>.<p>1) Allowing women to provide alternative contact information instead of disclosing personal details in complaints.<br /><br />2) Enforcing strict disciplinary action against officers who leak complainants' details.<br /><br />3) Prioritising the registration of FIRs in crimes against women. <br /><br />4) Banning the practice of forcing victims to confront accused persons for informal settlements. <br /><br />5) Reducing unnecessary involvement of family members in the process. <br /><br />6) Ensuring that women are given adequate notice before being summoned to police stations or court hearings. <br /><br /><br /></p>