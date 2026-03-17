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Protest outside Bengaluru's Majestic railway station today over ‘no Kannada’ in RRB exam

Gowda said that during the recruitment to over 4,000 Group ‘D’ posts in 2008, attempts were made to fill all the posts with candidates from Bihar, which was stopped following protests.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:22 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsprotestMajesticKarnataka Rakshana VedikeRRB

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