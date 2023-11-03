JOIN US
Proud owner of 1956 Rajyotsava DH edition

Kannada Rajyotsava marked the merger of all Kannada-speaking regions to form the new state of Mysore on November 1, 1956. Seventeen years later, in 1973, the Mysore state was renamed as Karnataka.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 00:05 IST

Bengaluru: A Kudlu Gate resident has in his possession a copy of Deccan Herald’s coverage of the first Kannada Rajyotsava, dated November 1, 1956. The newspaper had published a 32-page ‘New Mysore Supplement’.

Kannada Rajyotsava marked the merger of all Kannada-speaking regions to form the new state of Mysore on November 1, 1956. Seventeen years later, in 1973, the Mysore state was renamed as Karnataka. Retired banker Sivaram G keeps the sepia-toned, slightly “torn at the edges” supplement safely in his briefcase. But since November 1, 2023 marked 50 years of the state’s renaming, he decided to take it out and share a photo with his friends on Wednesday. “They were all astonished,” he shared.

The front page had an illustration of then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He is seen greeting the map of ‘Mother India’ with folded hands in a setting similar to the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple of Mysuru, says Sivaram.

On Page 2, historian S Srikanta Sastri offered a panoramic history of Karnataka, saying it emerged united despite many trials and tribulations. On Page 3, the Maharaja of Mysore congratulated DH for compiling a special edition, which summarised the state’s history, music and poetry prowess, tourist spots, scientific temper and economic potential. K M Cariappa, first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kannada singer and composer P Kalinga Rao, and then-governor of Bihar R R Diwakar also extended messages for the new state.

The supplement was also packed with half- to quarter-page advertisements from banks, and telephone, electronics and sugar industries.

Father’s collection

It was not Sivaram but his late father who saved this copy. “I wasn’t born then. I am the youngest of eight siblings. I was born in 1958,” says Sivaram, who is in his mid-60s. His father V Ganesan, he informs, was the first employee in the press unit of DH. He had joined as a line operator. His father had also saved an invite card to the launch party of the newspaper on June 16, 1948.

