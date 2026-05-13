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Provided immediate support to victim: IIMB on Manipur woman's case against professor

According to the institute, the director ensured that the woman could contact her family by helping her call them from his office.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:15 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:15 IST
BengaluruManipurKarnatakaIIMB

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