Provided immediate support to victim: IIMB on Manipur woman's case against professor

<p>Bengaluru: A day after a woman from Manipur alleged that she was assaulted and confined by a faculty member of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and his wife, the premier institution said it had provided immediate assistance and support to her.</p>.<p>"At the institute level, immediate help and support were provided to the person concerned to ensure her well-being. As soon as the director was informed of the lady’s situation, he met her in his office in the presence of the Internal Committee chairperson (a senior female faculty member) and another senior female faculty colleague,” IIMB said in an emailed response on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the institute, the director ensured that the woman could contact her family by helping her call them from his office. The institute also assisted her in retrieving her personal belongings and ensured that she safely reached her relatives’ residence in the city after she expressed a wish to stay with them.</p>.<p>“The director and senior administrators ensured that timely and necessary assistance and support were extended to the lady,” the statement said.</p>.<p>“IIMB has zero tolerance for any form of abuse towards campus occupants. We assure you that IIM Bangalore remains committed to upholding the law, following due process, and doing the right thing,” it added.</p>.'Starved, assaulted when ill, confined': Manipur woman alleges abuse by IIMB professor & wife.<p><strong>FIR registered</strong></p>.<p>Mico Layout police have registered an FIR against IIMB professor Amar and his wife, Anshu, following a complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman from Churachandpur in Manipur.</p>.<p>The woman, who worked as a nanny for the couple, alleged that she was abused and assaulted between June 1, 2021, and May 4, 2026, while living with them on the campus.</p>.<p>She claimed she was not fed properly and was repeatedly physically assaulted even when she was unwell.</p>