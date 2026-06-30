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PSI arrested for alleged custodial abuse in Bengaluru

The incident occurred a few months ago. It came to light after a video of the abuse surfaced and went viral on social media on Sunday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newscustodial torture

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