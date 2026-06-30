PSI arrested for alleged custodial abuse in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Kothanur police have arrested a sub-inspector from the Amruthahalli police station for allegedly assaulting minors in custody and forcing one minor to perform a sexual act on another.</p>.<p>The incident occurred a few months ago. It came to light after a video of the abuse surfaced and went viral on social media on Sunday. </p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the accused officer had brought minors for questioning in connection with a murder case. However, instead of keeping them at the police station, he allegedly took them to a private location and assaulted the minors. He also allegedly made recordings on his mobile phone. </p>.<p>Based on instructions by senior officials, a suo motu case was registered against the sub-inspector under the POCSO Act. He has been taken into three days' police custody for further interrogation. </p>