Psychologists weigh in on preschooler murder

Recently, the news of the murder of a four-year-old boy by his mother, a Bengaluru-based startup CEO, sent shockwaves across the country.
Thirty nine-year-old Suchana Seth allegedly murdered her son, in a serviced apartment in Goa, earlier this week.Reports suggest Suchana is going through a divorce and was upset by the court’s decision to allow visitation rights to her husband. She also claimed she attempted suicide.
City-based mental health experts say that an underlying mental health condition or dire circumstances often lead to such gruesome incidents.
The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) observed a significant number of similar cases during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and even after. Dr Suresh Bada Math, professor and head of forensic psychiatry, Nimhans, says that mothers undergoing a challenging divorce and child custody often go into depression. “At times they contemplate suicide, often express concerns about their child’s fate, that pushes them towards extreme actions. These instances are termed extended suicides, where the child is seen as an extension of the mother,” he adds.
Depression and other mental health issues are frequently cited as primary factors in such cases. Hence, such cases where mothers kill their children need to be evaluated and treated by mental health experts, he says.
Losing touch with reality
Sabina Rao, consultant psychiatrist with a private hospital, says that it is “usually an unbearable situation that leads one to harm their own child”. If people in violent marriages have children, it becomes even harder, she adds. Severe or psychotic depression causes one to lose touch with reality, Sabina adds.
Muniswamy K S, consultant-clinical psychologist with a private hospital, lists out many possibilities. “When a couple, despite their value systems, gets separated, they could begin to feel the child is unwanted,” he adds.
Long-time anger or resentment towards one’s partner could be other reasons. “They are mostly not premeditated. However, they can occur when a child seems like an obstacle to a parent’s life decisions (for instance, remarriage),” he says. Antisocial personality disorder or other mental health conditions, could also be blamed, he adds.
Emotional upheaval and dysregulation could result in acts of violence and death, says Nithya Rao, a rehabilitation psychologist. It could also mean the mother is trying to protect her child from something, she adds.
Can one avoid such incidents?
Sabina explains cases of untreated or undiagnosed postpartum depression is not uncommon. “New mothers with postpartum depression hallucinate or are severely depressed. They often do not want to be with their child. Such behaviour can be predicted. In such situations, the child must be taken away from the mother, until she’s treated and has recovered.”
In other cases, where a mother is in a bad or violent marriage yet refuses to sign divorce papers or end the relationship, Sabina tries to help the mother “get a better perspective into things, and understand how the decision could help her and her child, in the long run”.