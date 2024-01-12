Psychologists weigh in on preschooler murder

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) observed a significant number of similar cases during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and even after. Dr Suresh Bada Math, professor and head of forensic psychiatry, Nimhans, says that mothers undergoing a challenging divorce and child custody often go into depression. “At times they contemplate suicide, often express concerns about their child’s fate, that pushes them towards extreme actions. These instances are termed extended suicides, where the child is seen as an extension of the mother,” he adds.