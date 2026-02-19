<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old PU student died by suicide on the outskirts of Bengaluru after his parents asked him to focus on studies, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The bot was a resident of Kodihalli in Kanakapura, Bengaluru South district. Originally from Chamarajanagar, his father runs a bakery in Kodihalli, police said.</p>.<p>He was studying commerce at a local PU college.</p>.Festo announces new GCC in Bengaluru as it marks 40 years in India.<p>"Due to the exams approaching, his parents had told him to focus on studies and reduce mobile usage," a police investigator said.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, after classes ended, he went to the second floor of his college around 4 pm and jumped. He suffered grievous injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died, police said.</p>.<p>An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered, police said.</p>