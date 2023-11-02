JOIN US
Pub manager says assaulted for playing Kannada songs

Last Updated 02 November 2023, 02:55 IST

Bengaluru: A pub manager has alleged that two people allegedly assaulted him for playing Kannada songs on October 24.

The complainant, identified as Ravikanth, a manager in a pub on Kenchenahalli main road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, said he was assaulted by a few customers including one Shreyas, for playing Kannada songs in the pub.

Ravikanth told police that Shreyas abused him for playing Kannada songs. After that a woman who was with Shreyas also assaulted him.

Ravikanth registered a complaint with Rajarajeshwari Nagar police, who registered an FIR under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

