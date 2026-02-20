<p>A viral video shared on X showing a wheelchair user being denied entry on a bus in Mumbai has sparked renewed discussions about the poor state of inclusivity in India. The incident has resonated with disability advocates and wheelchair users in the city, who say significant gaps remain across road infrastructure and public transport systems.</p>.<p>Six disability activists and wheelchair users who Metrolife spoke to acknowledged that Bengaluru has made strides in certain areas, such as metro station accessibility. However, they underscored that last-mile connectivity remains a major barrier to true inclusivity. Bus stops are often spaced far apart, making travel to and from them exhausting and nearly impossible for wheelchair users and those who use crutches, prosthetics and walkers.</p>.<p>Ashwin Karthik, a wheelchair user and technical engineering programme manager, expressed his frustration with the city’s pedestrian infrastructure. “Commuting in a wheelchair is next to impossible due to the lack of ramps on footpaths and uneven pavements. This often forces wheelchair users onto busy roads just to reach a bus stop,” he said.</p>.<p>Disability rights activist Dr Rajalakshmi S J echoed his concerns about difficulty of accessing distant bus stops. She said the challenges begin well before reaching a bus stand as wheelchair users have to navigate broken roads and steep gradients.</p>.<p>Vishnu Soman, cofounder of The Inclusion Movement, believes that while infrastructural improvements are essential, he said bus conductors must be more attentive to the needs of people with various kinds of disabilities.</p>.<p>These activists add that accessible taxis are hard to find, and autorickshaws are often impractical as they lack space for wheelchair users travelling with assistants. “As a result, those who can afford personal transport opt for it,” said Karthik.</p>.<p>Authorities say…<br>The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) asserts that its fleet of electric buses is equipped with ramps and staffed by trained personnel. G T Prabhakar Reddy, chief traffic manager at BMTC, said all electric buses are wheelchair-friendly. He added that while the new fleet of regular buses does not have ramps, the footboards are designed to be lower ( about 400 mm from the ground compared to the earlier 1,000 mm) to help blind commuters and amputees board and alight more easily.</p>.<p>App to audit Disability rights activists N Sreenivasan and K P Sunil Kumar developed the ‘Yes to Access’ app to enable citizens to audit and rate public transport and buildings for accessibility. They say the government has formulated 80 guidelines for accessibility in public transport. They have submitted their findings to BMTC. The app is available on Android and iOS.</p>