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PUC student among two killed in Bengaluru accidents

Two people, including a student, were killed in separate road accidents in Kasturinagar and on CMH Road on Tuesday
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 20:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaAccident

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