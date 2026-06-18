PUC student among two killed in Bengaluru accidents

<p>Bengaluru: Two people, including a student, were killed in separate road accidents in Kasturinagar and on CMH Road on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>In the first incident, Lawrence (16), a second-year PU student, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the barrier of the Outer Ring Road flyover at Kasturinagar.</p>.<p>Lawrence, a resident of KR Puram, was studying at a private college.</p>.<p>According to the traffic police, Lawrence took his brother’s motorcycle while his family was asleep on Tuesday morning. He was riding at high speed when he lost control and hit the flyover parapet. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital.</p>.Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala killed in a road accident on Mysore Road.<p>A case has been registered at the Mahadevapura Traffic Police Station.</p>.<p>In another incident near a metro pillar on CMH Road, 62-year-old pedestrian Venkatesh was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road.</p>.<p>Police said the speeding motorcycle struck Venkatesh, causing severe head injuries. He was admitted to Nimhans, but succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>The rider has been arrested and the motorcycle seized. Traffic police said speeding appears to be the cause of the accident.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the JB Nagar Traffic Police Station.</p>